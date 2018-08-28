Advanced search

Dub group to perform at the Trop

PUBLISHED: 17:26 06 February 2019

Dreadzone will perform at the Tropicana.

Dreadzone will perform at the Tropicana.

Archant

Dub music royalty will be performing in Weston next month.

Post-rave icons Dreadzone will play tracks from their latest album at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on February 15 at 7pm.

Their old school sound comes bubbling to the surface on their eighth studio album, Dread Times, which digs deeerp into their dub and reggae roots while still leaving the beats with an electronic feel.

Dread Times is the band’s third release on their own Dubwiser label.

It is also their first since becoming a five-piece group after parting ways with longtime guitarist Chris Compton.

The album stormed into the top-40 UK official album charts on release in 2017, the first time the band have charted in more than 20  years, while also making the top 10 in the indie and dance charts.

Tickets, priced £17.50, are available on 01934 626982 or at www.tropicanaweston.co.uk/upcoming-events

