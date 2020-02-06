Advanced search

Win

WIN: Tickets to Huey Morgan live at the Tropicana

PUBLISHED: 15:00 06 February 2020

Huey Morgan will perform at the Tropicana. Picture: Sonic PR

Huey Morgan will perform at the Tropicana. Picture: Sonic PR

Archant

The frontman of an American band will perform at a Weston venue later this month.

Huey Morgan will bring his NYC Block Party to the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on February 22 at 7.30pm.

A modern day rock 'n' roll renaissance man and voice of BBC Radio Six Music and Radio Two, Morgan's the man who joins the dots between funk, soul, disco, classic hip hop and rock 'n' roll.

He is the frontman of legendary 1990s outfit Fun Lovin' Criminals, a funk-fried indie outfit who broke big worldwide, selling more than 10m records and celebrated their 20th anniversary last year.

His inimitable presence has seen him become a silver screen star too, featuring in films such as Head Rush and Soulboy, alongside his regular television work; a far cry from his early days as a marine.

His voice has seen him headhunted for several voice over roles, including Drugs, Inc For the National Geogrpahic Channel and as part of the 2006 Scarface video game, while his top-ranked podcast, Huey: Off The Record, has hosted the likes of Ricky Gervais, Arthur Baker and DJ Premier since launching in May 2017.

Following countless DJ gigs across the globe, Morgan has focused his DJ talent on his NYC Block Party.

Morgan also hosts a weekly show on BBC Radio Six on Saturday mornings.

Tickets, priced £15, are available from www.seetickets.com

The Tropicana has teamed up with the Mercury to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 13.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Huey Morgan competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the Tropicana about the prize.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Huey Morgan was the frontman of which American band?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Play area worth £23,000 to benefit Somerset town

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Most Read

Weston Meat Shack opens in High Street

Mark Pearce and Craig Wall opened Weston Meat Shack on Friday.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Man suffers facial injuries after assault in Weston

A man was assaulted in Weston-super-Mare in the early hours of Sunday morning. Picture: Google Street View

Weston man prosecuted for noise nuisance

The council received numerous complaints regarding loud music and shouting coming from Simmonds' home. Picture: Google

Play area worth £23,000 to benefit Somerset town

Sedgemoor District Council is overseeing the £23,000 project.Picture: Sedgemoor District Council

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston still waiting for first win of 2020 after letting a lead slip at West Wilts rivals

Weston men's first team, back row, Curt Watkins, Paul Ninnis, Chris Etchells, George Davis, Jack Pitt, David Beer, Ross Harrington, front, Alex Leeks, CJ Neate, Roy Beer, Connor Mobsby, Cam Slater (pic Mark Atherton)

Weston over-60s slip to second in Gloucester FA League

Weston over 60s ahead of their latest round of Gloucester FA League fixtures in the Cotswolds.

Uphill youngsters serve up a pair of impressive wins over Falcons rivals to finish term

Uphill under 18s picked up thier first win in four attempts with victory over the Falcons.

Clark and Marshall lead by example to win Captain’s Drive In event at Worlebury

All captains on the first Tee with M&H Chair Jim Skinner trying his best to orchestrate the event.

Thousands of trees to be planted across North Somerset this month

Group of little trees growing in garden
Drive 24