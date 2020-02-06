Win

WIN: Tickets to Huey Morgan live at the Tropicana

Huey Morgan will perform at the Tropicana. Picture: Sonic PR Archant

The frontman of an American band will perform at a Weston venue later this month.

Huey Morgan will bring his NYC Block Party to the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on February 22 at 7.30pm.

A modern day rock 'n' roll renaissance man and voice of BBC Radio Six Music and Radio Two, Morgan's the man who joins the dots between funk, soul, disco, classic hip hop and rock 'n' roll.

He is the frontman of legendary 1990s outfit Fun Lovin' Criminals, a funk-fried indie outfit who broke big worldwide, selling more than 10m records and celebrated their 20th anniversary last year.

His inimitable presence has seen him become a silver screen star too, featuring in films such as Head Rush and Soulboy, alongside his regular television work; a far cry from his early days as a marine.

His voice has seen him headhunted for several voice over roles, including Drugs, Inc For the National Geogrpahic Channel and as part of the 2006 Scarface video game, while his top-ranked podcast, Huey: Off The Record, has hosted the likes of Ricky Gervais, Arthur Baker and DJ Premier since launching in May 2017.

Following countless DJ gigs across the globe, Morgan has focused his DJ talent on his NYC Block Party.

Morgan also hosts a weekly show on BBC Radio Six on Saturday mornings.

Tickets, priced £15, are available from www.seetickets.com

The Tropicana has teamed up with the Mercury to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets each to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on February 13.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Huey Morgan competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the Tropicana about the prize.

