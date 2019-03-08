Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to Rave Kidz at the Tropicana

PUBLISHED: 11:14 01 October 2019 | UPDATED: 11:14 01 October 2019

Rave Kidz will take place at the Tropicana. Picture: Tropicana

Archant

Archant

A family friendly rave will be held in Weston this weekend, and readers could win tickets to the show.

Rave Kidz will take place at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on Sunday from 2-5pm.

The event came to fruition last year when two children's disco companies joined forces to host a family event with a difference.

The rave will feature an incredible light show, lasers, confetti cannons, candy floss, bouncy castles and face painting.

A Rave Kidz spokesman said: "When we started Rave Kidz, we knew we wanted it to be all about the experience.



"We bring in guest DJs and install a wow factor light show to create a sensory environment for the children.

"We see the look on children's faces when they arrive, and they are glowing up under the UV lights and the laser show is spanning the entire room.

"It's so much fun for parents and children and to see them all raving together and enjoying the games, the atmosphere is incredible."

Since launching last year, Rave Kidz has held events in London, Birmingham, Newcastle, Plymouth and Blackpool.

Headlining the event in Weston will be DJ Andy Whitby alongside MC Storm.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to offer two readers a set of family tickets each to the show, which comprises of two adults and two children.

To enter, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Friday.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, address, email address and phone number to Rave Kidz competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, North Somerset, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this draw, you are agreeing to be contacted by Archant and the Tropicana.

