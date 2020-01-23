Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to Shuffle Brothers' sixth birthday celebrations at Tropicana

PUBLISHED: 14:04 23 January 2020 | UPDATED: 14:04 23 January 2020

The Shuffle Brothers will celebrate their sixth birthday. Picture: Tropicana

The Shuffle Brothers will celebrate their sixth birthday. Picture: Tropicana

Archant

A dance music duo will bring their sound back to Weston next week.

The Shuffle Brothers will celebrate their sixth birthday at the Tropicana on February 1 at 9pm.

Dance music icon John Kelly will headline the event.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to give two readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on January 30.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Shuffle Brothers competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

Usual Archant rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant and the theatre about the prize.

Q: The Shuffle Brothers will celebrate which birthday?

