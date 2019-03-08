American country musicians to perform at Weston seafront venue

The Grahams will perform at the Tropicana. Picture: Sonic PR Archant

An American country music duo will perform live in Weston this weekend.

The Grahams will sing at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on Saturday evening at 7.30pm.

The folk-rock group, from Nashville, are made up of lifelong musical and romantic partners, Alyssa and Doug Graham.

Playing together on a variety of stages, the duo released their debut album, Riverman's Daughter, in 2013, along with an award-winning film.

Jo Cridge-Drinkwater, the Tropicana's venue co-ordinator, is looking forward to the group's performance.

She said: "We're really excited to have The Grahams performing at the Tropicana in what will be our very first country music event.

"So far this year the venue has hosted a wide range of music events to suit all genres, so it's great to be able to add some country music into the mix."

Tickets, priced £10-15, are available at ww.ticketsource.co.uk or on 01934 626982.