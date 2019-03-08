Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to The Sixties invasion at Weston’s Tropicana

PUBLISHED: 15:00 04 April 2019 | UPDATED: 16:05 04 April 2019

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich will perform at the Tropicana. Picture: Natasha Hardy

Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich will perform at the Tropicana. Picture: Natasha Hardy

Archant

Revellers will be transported back to the sounds of the 1960s later this month, and Mercury readers will win tickets to the show.

The Sixties Invasion will be held at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on April 20 at 7.30pm.

Audience members will be taken on a journey back to the exciting musical period, with endless hits from the 1960s and early 1970s, when pop music’s most revolutionary decade came to life.

Performing at Weston’s premier music venue are Dozy, Beaky, Mick and Tich. The group scored a number one hit in 1968 with The Legend of Xanadu, while their other Top 10 tracks include Hideaway, Hold Tight, Zabadak and Last Night in Soho. Their sales in the UK and Europe surpassed one million.

They will be supported by The Tornados, who offer a rock ’n’ roll experience and a repertoire to match.

With back-screen projection following their years of performing, the band visually share their experience of playing with some iconic artists, such as Paul McCartney.

As well as featuring songs by Billy Fury, the band ends their set with a presentation of Telstar, number one in the UK and America in 1962.

The final group performing on the night is The Foundations, who are led by founding member and backing vocalist Alan Warner.

They will perform hits including Baby Now I’ve Found You and Build Me Up Buttercup, as well as rarer numbers from the original group’s catalogue.

At the end of the show, the band members will be available for a meet and greet.

Tickets, priced £27.50, are available from tropicanaweston.co.uk or on 01934 626982.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to offer two readers a pair of tickets each to the show.

To enter, simply answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on April 11.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

