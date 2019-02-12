Advanced search

Singer Bruce Foxton returns to perform at seaside venue

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 February 2019

Former band member of The Jam, Bruce Foxton, will be performing in Weston next month. Picture: Nodpics

Former band member of The Jam, Bruce Foxton, will be performing in Weston next month. Picture: Nodpics

nodpics

A band member of the former 1970s and 80s rock band The Jam will return to Weston next month.

Singer and musician Bruce Foxton will return to the town to perform the show All Mod Cons, and he will be supported by Weston band Reoffender.

Bruce will also be accompanied by acclaimed vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings.

The show will feature a host of The Jams’ songs including Down In The Tube Station At Midnight and Going Underground.

The band released 18 consecutive top 40 singles in the UK.

But they broke up in December 1982, when front man Paul Weller decided he wanted to explore other avenues.

The From The Jam event will take place at Weston’s Grand Pier on March 29 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £23, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk or call 01934 620238.

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Worle teenager died from multiple injuries after being struck by train

Evie Wright.

Parents warned to be ‘vigilant’ after man follows teen girls home from school

Front Street. Picture: Google

Weston house burgled twice in one week

Burglars targeted the house twice in one week.

Weston woman who impersonated police officer to steal from ‘vulnerable’ pensioner jailed

Tracey Hayward. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

DIY SOS to visit Weston-super-Mare to help ‘inspirational’ family

Cat and Chris Sweet with the children Henry, Louisa and Max. Picture: BBC

Most Read

Teenage woman dies in crash between car and cement mixer

A cement lorry has been involved in a crash on Dereham Road in Norwich. Picture Dan Grimmer.

Mystery phenomenon affects cars in Norfolk town

The Pike Lane car park in Thetford. The town has seen reports of cars failing to unlock with their keys. Picture: Google

Fatal crash reignites concerns over one road access to housing estate

Sir Alfred Munnings Road, Queen's Hills. Picture: ANTONY KELLY

Missing Lowestoft teenage girl last seen on Valentine’s Day

Emily Prause, who has gone missing. Photo: Suffolk Police

‘I genuinely love Pleasurewood Hills’: New boss buoyant about theme park’s future

The new general manager of Pleasurewood Hills in Lowestoft, Ricky Lark. Pictures: Mick Howes

Latest from the Weston Mercury

PICTURE PAST: February 14, 1969 – Duke of Edinburgh rumoured to visit Weston-super-Mare

Three assistants at Weston Public Library, Susan Pendlebury, Frances Howe and Janice Mellor, are all finalists in the Miss Book World 1969 competition. Picture: WESTON MERCURY

Win: Rollermania comes to Weston

Les McKeown's Bay City Rollers. Picture: Mike S Fowler

Puxton Park named best farm attraction in Britain

Alistair Mead holding the award with members of staff.

WIN: Tickets to see Dirty Dusting at Weston’s Playhouse theatre

Dirty Dusting will be performed at the Playhouse Theatre. Picture: Paul Lynch

‘Ambitious’ arts projects promised for Weston-super-Mare High Street

Volunteers for Terrestrial working on getting things together. Picture: Paul Blakemore
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists