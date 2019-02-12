Singer Bruce Foxton returns to perform at seaside venue

Former band member of The Jam, Bruce Foxton, will be performing in Weston next month. Picture: Nodpics nodpics

A band member of the former 1970s and 80s rock band The Jam will return to Weston next month.

Singer and musician Bruce Foxton will return to the town to perform the show All Mod Cons, and he will be supported by Weston band Reoffender.

Bruce will also be accompanied by acclaimed vocalist and guitarist Russell Hastings.

The show will feature a host of The Jams’ songs including Down In The Tube Station At Midnight and Going Underground.

The band released 18 consecutive top 40 singles in the UK.

But they broke up in December 1982, when front man Paul Weller decided he wanted to explore other avenues.

The From The Jam event will take place at Weston’s Grand Pier on March 29 at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £23, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk or call 01934 620238.