Pink Floyd tribute act to rock on Weston stage this week

PUBLISHED: 15:00 01 September 2019

UK Pink Floyd Experience perform on Weston stage tonight (Thursday).Picture: UK Pink Floyd Experience

A homage to one of the greatest rock bands of the 20th century will be performed in Weston tonight (Thursday).

The UK Pink Floyd Experience tour makes its way to the South West to celebrate more than 50 years since the band was formed in 1965.

The show is set to recreate the atmosphere of a Pink Floyd live performance, which will be staged at Weston's Playhouse.

The highly-acclaimed tribute will also screen an 'impressive video projection' and a 'stunning light show'.

Songs from Pink Floyd albums Dark Side Of The Moon and Animals will be played on the night, as well as those from Wish You Were Here, Comfortably Numb, Another Brick In The Wall and more.

The show will be performed at the venue, in High Street, on Thursday at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £25.50, are available at www.playhouse.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

