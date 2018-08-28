Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier to host house music event

The Shuffle Brothers will be at Westons Grand Pier this weekend. Picture: The Shuffle Brothers The Shuffle Brothers

Weston’s Grand Pier is hosting an event for house music lovers this weekend.

The pier is set to provide a venue for the Shuffle Brothers fifth Birthday bash on Saturday.

Music artist Roger That – UK will headline on the night, and duo Solardo, DJ Jamie Jones and producer Joseph Capriati are set to join him.

Roger That is best for known his songs How Does It Feel, Just Can’t Hide and Robots.

His supporting act Solardo is made up of band members Mark Richards and James Eliot and shortly after the event will touring across Australia.

Two new acts are being introduced in the line-up this year in the form of music artists Koren and Steve M.

The event will be held at the venue’s Tiffany Suite on Saturday night, starting at 9pm.

The show is suitable for over-18s only.

Tickets, priced £15, are available to buy online at www.grandpier.co.uk