Advanced search

Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier to host house music event

PUBLISHED: 15:00 28 January 2019

The Shuffle Brothers will be at Westons Grand Pier this weekend. Picture: The Shuffle Brothers

The Shuffle Brothers will be at Westons Grand Pier this weekend. Picture: The Shuffle Brothers

The Shuffle Brothers

Weston’s Grand Pier is hosting an event for house music lovers this weekend.

The pier is set to provide a venue for the Shuffle Brothers fifth Birthday bash on Saturday.

Music artist Roger That – UK will headline on the night, and duo Solardo, DJ Jamie Jones and producer Joseph Capriati are set to join him.

Roger That is best for known his songs How Does It Feel, Just Can’t Hide and Robots.

His supporting act Solardo is made up of band members Mark Richards and James Eliot and shortly after the event will touring across Australia.

Two new acts are being introduced in the line-up this year in the form of music artists Koren and Steve M.

The event will be held at the venue’s Tiffany Suite on Saturday night, starting at 9pm.

The show is suitable for over-18s only.

Tickets, priced £15, are available to buy online at  www.grandpier.co.uk

Topic Tags:

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

'Good mates' Jason Westcott and Harrisen Larner-Main.

Primary school could win £10k through competition - but needs your vote

Mendip Green Primary school has entered a web competition to win £10k, but need your vote. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

Police have launched an appeal to identify three men in connection with a robbery. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

#includeImage($article, 225)

WATCH: Friend’s heart-warming tribute to ‘best mate’ who died after being hit by car

#includeImage($article, 225)

Primary school could win £10k through competition - but needs your vote

#includeImage($article, 225)

Police appeal for men in connection to Weston robbery

#includeImage($article, 225)

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Rugby: Winscombe well beaten by Tiverton

Simon Thomson in action for Winscombe against Tiverton (pic John Podpadec)

‘Up to 10cm of snow’ forecast for South West

Could a snowman be appearing on Weston beach this week? The Met Office seems to think so. Picture: Mark Atherton

Charity receives £5k in Government funding to support ‘growing mental health crisis’

A charity has received more than £5,000 in funding to support new mothers. Picture: Home-Start North Somerset

‘Exciting’ £3million stadium redevelopment plan earns backing

Weston RFC v Exmouth. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Weston-super-Mare’s Grand Pier to host house music event

The Shuffle Brothers will be at Westons Grand Pier this weekend. Picture: The Shuffle Brothers
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists