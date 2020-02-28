Advanced search

Musical tribute to George Michael coming to Weston

PUBLISHED: 11:33 28 February 2020 | UPDATED: 11:33 28 February 2020

Archant

A tribute show to George Michael will be held in Weston this month, and lucky readers can win free tickets.

The show - at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on March 20 - will showcase the life of the music legend, starting with the Wham! days.

Audiences will be shown footage and interviews of the much-loved late musician on video screens as the show tells his story in chronological order.

The fun and emotional night will include hits such as Careless Whisper, I'm Your Man, Faith and Wake Me Up - it is sure to be a celebration of his life and generosity.

George Michael won various awards during his 30-year career, including three Brit Awards and American Music Awards, and he was also nominated for Grammy awards.

His discography features legends such as Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Queen, Elton John and Stevie Wonder.

With seven studio albums jam packed with hits, the night is surely one not to miss. The show has been named as 'the only truly accurate tribute'.

A percentage of the ticket and merchandise profits will be donated to Lovelies.Help, George Michael's charity.

A review on the shows site states: "Wow, I didn't expect to witness such an amazing performance. I was actually blown away."

The tour will also stop in Leicester, Wirral, Dundee and Plymouth.

The George Michael Story will be at the Tropicana, in Marine Parade, on March 20 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £25, are available from 01934 626982 or online via www.tropicanaweston.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Tropicana to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question or send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number, to: George Michael competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW, or visit www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on March 12.

Usual Archant rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

