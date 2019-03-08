Dementia-friendly music event heading to Weston

The Royal Hotel in Weston-super-Mare The Royal Hotel

A dementia-friendly music event will take place in Weston later this month.

The Royal Hotel, in South Parade, has been chosen as one of 100 venues across the globe to host the awareness scheme

It is the first year Weston will take part in the event, which has been organised by the Purple Angels dementia awareness campaign.

Songs will be performed from 2-5pm on March 30, with the mayor of Weston Mike Lyall attending.

Organiser Stephen Watters said: “It is a credit to the town we have been chosen to host this event.

“A lot of people have worked very hard to organise it.

“We want to use singing to bring people with dementia together in a friendly and stimulating way.”

Activities will focus on making music dementia friendly, such as singing for the brain.

Admission is free but donations can be made to the Alzehimer’s Society and Brace.