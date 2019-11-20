Irish singer to perform in Wick St Lawrence

An Irish singer will host a concert for first UK performance of the Wexford Carols in Wick St Lawrence.

Caitríona O'Leary, will be joined by ensemble Lyrica and community choir Sing Out Loud UK, at St Lawrence Church, in West Wick on Saturday at 3pm.

O'Leary is internationally known for her intense and passionate performances of traditional Irish song and Early Music.

She has recorded more than 20 critically acclaimed albums with her band Dúlra, and the early music ensembles Sequentia.

Her recording The Wexford Carols, a collection of 17th and 18th century Irish Christmas songs, featuring artists such as Tom Jones, Rosanne Cash, and Rhiannon Giddens, reached number one on the billboard and Amazon charts.

Tickets, priced £7.50, will be available at the door.