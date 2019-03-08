Win

Win tickets to see The South in Bristol

The South. Picture MP Promotions MP Promotions

Celebrating 30 years since the release of Song For Whoever, and 10 years as The South, the nine-piece from Hull are returning to Bristol's Fleece later this month, and readers could win tickets to the show.

The South feature former members of Great British pop institution The Beautiful South, including singer Alison Wheeler and saxophone player Gaz Birtles.

The band formed in 2009, two years after The Beautiful South split, when some members did not feel ready to hang up their microphones or instruments just yet.

Since original singer Dave Hemingway announced his retirement from music and left the group at the end of 2016, Gaz has taken on vocal duties and now fronts the nine-piece band alongside Alison.

The band also welcomed former Happy Monday's keyboard player - Andy Price into the fold, and Gaz was replaced with new saxaphone player Su Robinson who previously played with Prince Buster, The Specials' Horace Panters band, and the Uptown Ska Collective.

The band plays songs made famous by their previous incarnation, The Beautiful South, playing tracks from their three-decade-long career, and entertaining audiences across the UK with classic tracks, including number one single, A Little Time, as well as Perfect 10, Rotterdam, Don't Marry Her, A Song For Whoever, Old Red Eyes Is Back, and many more besides.

The South will be at The Fleece, in St Thomas Street, on June 23, at 7pm.

Tickets, priced £20, are available on 01179 450996 and at www.thefleece.co.uk

* The Mercury has teamed up with the The MP Promotions to offer one pair of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question by 10am on June 20 to enter.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

