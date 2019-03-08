Advanced search

Muse play Bristol Ashton Stadium next week

PUBLISHED: 21:00 28 May 2019

Muse's Simulation Theory world tour stops off in Bristol next week Picture: Pomona PR

Pomona PR

It os almost time to Plug in baby as genre defining alt rockers Muse will be playing Bristol's Ashton Gate Stadium next week.

The date is part of the Teignmouth's prog rockers world arena tour in support of their latest crticially-acclaimed album, Simulation Theory, which also includes shows at Manchester's Etihad Stadium and London's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Simulation Theory is the follow up to the band's 2015 album Drones, which debuted at number one in 21 countries.

Widely recognised as one of the world's best live bands, Muse have won numerous music awards including two Grammy Awards, an American Music Award, five MTV Europe Music Awards, two Brit Awards, 10 NME Awards and seven Q Awards,

Muse will be at Ashton Gate, at 5pm on Wednesday.

Tickets priced £58.20-£319 are available on 03333 219999 or online at www.ticketmaster.co.uk

