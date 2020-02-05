Advanced search

The Menzingers head to SWX this week

PUBLISHED: 21:00 05 February 2020

The Menzingers play Bristol's SWX on February 7. Picture Jess Flynn

The Menzingers play Bristol's SWX on February 7. Picture Jess Flynn



Philadelphia punks The Menzingers are heading to Bristol on Friday.

The date at SWX is in support of their latest album Hello Exile.

The follow up to their critically-acclaimed 2017 record After The Party, Hello Exile has been described as the band's most emotionally daring work to date.

Vocalist, Greg Barnett said: "We've always been in love with good song writing and the beauty of taking a song to its fullest potential, but with this album I feel like we're really becoming the band we've always wanted to be.

"A lot of these songs are looking at different life challenges, they're stories of people at some sort of crossroads."

"We might not have the answers for anybody, but hopefully the songs will help them to see the light at the end of the tunnel, and know that they're not alone in whatever tough decisions they're facing."

The Menzingers will be at SWX, in Nelson Street, on Friday, at 6.30pm.

Tickets priced £18.50, are available on 01179 450325 or online at www.swxbristol.com

