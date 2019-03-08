Advanced search

Nathan Carter heads to Playhouse Theatre in October

PUBLISHED: 00:51 18 June 2019

nathan Carter. Picture: Deacon Communications

Irish country pop crossover star Nathan Carter will be stopping off at Weston's Playhouse Theatre as part of his Born For the Road tour this October.

One of the UK's most exciting live performers, Carter's energetic showmanship scored him a prestigious slot performing for Pope Francis in Croke Park in Dublin, as well as shows at the 3Arena in the capital and SSE Arena in Belfast.

He has also beaten the likes of Drake and Beyonce to the top of the charts in Ireland, a monumental feat - with his last album, 2017's Livin' The Dream being no different, going straight to number 1 in his home country.

Carter will be at the Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on October 4, at 7.30pm

Tickets, priced £30, are available from the box office on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

