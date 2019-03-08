Advanced search

Hands Off Gretal head to Bristol's Louisiana

PUBLISHED: 22:18 28 June 2019 | UPDATED: 22:18 28 June 2019

Hands of Gretel. Picture:Neil Chapman.

Unholy Racket 2017

Grunge-pop band Hands Off Gretel are heading to Bristol's Louisiana on Thursday,

The gig, is part of a 17-date summer tour in support of the band's self-released sophomore album, I Want The World.

Launched on March 29, the band celebrated by selling out their launch shows.

Industry taste makers have tipped them for big things in 2019, while classic Rock Magazine said 'fans of Gwen Stefani-style swagger or Nirvana-esque grunge, are going to love Hands Off Gretel.'

The Yorkshire-based band have also been getting plenty of airplay, with John Kennedy of Radio X choosing their single Its My Fault for his Track of the Day, while Radio 6 DJ Steve Lamacq also played their song Big Boy on his Recommends show.

Hands Off Gretel play The Louisiana, in Wapping Road, on Thuesday at 7.30pm

Tickets, priced £8, are available on 01179 265 978, or online www.thelouisiana.net

