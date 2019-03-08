Alabama 3 to headline Outcider Festival

Alabama 3 Picture; AMG AMG

Country-house legends Alabama 3 will headline Saturdaty night of Outcider Festival when the intimate event returns to Fernhill farm in the Mendips this August.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The genre twisting band is best known for their track Got Yourself A Gun which was used as the theme for hit HBO series The Sorpanos.

They'll be joined by a host of festival favourites including Beans On Toast, The Bar Stool Preachers, Back To The Planet, The Wood Burning Savages and Captain Accident And The Disasters.

While () Skimmity Hitchers are set to bring Sunday night to a close.

Other attractions at the festival include ciderobics, punk rock karaoke, outdoor skittles and Ladies Day on the Sunday. Organiser Kev Davis said: "We've worked really hard to bring another excellent set of live acts to Outcider festival, and make this one of the best value small festivals in the West Country."

"Seeing Alabama 3 in a sheep shearing shed with hundreds of fellow cider drinkers will undoubtedly be the highlight of our summer"

Outcider takes place at Fernhill Farm in Compton Martin from August 2-4.

Tickets priced £39-£69 are available here.