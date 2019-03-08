Win tickets to huge dance music show in forest

Hacienda Classical. Anthony Mooney

A show which blends classical music with dance sounds to create a festival atmosphere will be held in the South West this summer, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to away to a lucky reader.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Classical-clubbing crossover show Hacienda Classical will be staged at Tetbury's Westonbirt Arboretum on June 16 at 7.30pm.

Hacienda Classical has earned a plethora of five-star reviews over the years, performing landmark shows at Glastonbury and Isle Of Wight Festival among many memorable nights.

The set is played as a continuous live DJ mix where vocalists, choir, orchestra and guests all combine to create a vibrant, exciting show.

The performances will be curated by DJ Graeme Park, executive producer Peter Hook and musical director Tim Crooks and special guests K-Klass.

They will perform alongside the Manchester Camerata Orchestra to recreate old-school house and club anthems on an epic scale as the dance genre collides with the world of classical music.

The event is part of the Forest Live series, which attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to forests across the country each year - raising vital cash for the Forestry Commission to support arboretum's for years to come.

Acts like Stereophonics, Paul Weller and Jack Savoretti are also due to perform at Westonbirt over the summer,

Tickets, priced £42.85, are available on 03000 680400 or online at www.forestryengland.uk/music

The Mercury has teamed up with the Forestry Commission to offer one lucky reader the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Hacienda Classical on June 16 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

You can enter online by 10am on Thursday.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Usual Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Competition entry