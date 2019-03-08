Win tickets to The Communicators comeback show

Win

Burnham Britska band the Communicators are set to play their first gig in six years at Weston's Tropicana The Communicators

Burnham Britska band The Communicators are reuniting for their first gig in six years at Weston’s Tropicana, and one lucky reader could win tickets to the show.

Formed in 2008 The Communicators started life as a ska and two tone covers band, playing hits from genre greats including Madness and The Specials.

In 2011, the band released their first original track, Bangin’ On The Wall, which came about after the band were kept up all night by an amorous couple in a hotel in Ilfracombe.

Six months later and The Communicators released their debut album, the critically acclaimed – Care In The Communicators.

The Communicators blend of harmonious, brass-soaked ska and Blur-esque pop, saw them swiftly gain a devoted fanbase and a headline slot on the Crossaint Neuf stage at Glastonbury festival followed soon after.

Due to personal difference The Communicators went on an indefinite hiatus in 2013.

In 2018 the band reformed and recorded 16 new skanktastic tracks for their follow up album, Frankie Howerd’s Slippers, which will be released later this year.

Frontman Mitch said: “I can’t wait to get back out there doing what we do best, and to comeback in such a great venue, which is pretty much home turf is awesome.”

The Communicators will be performing at the Tropicana in Marine Parade on March 22, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £10, are available on 01934 626982 or online at www.thecommunicators.club

The Mercury has teamed up with the band to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets to see The Communicators reunion show.

