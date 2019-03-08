Advanced search

Win tickets to see Four Seasons tribute Frankie's Guys

PUBLISHED: 14:00 15 September 2019

Readers can win tickets to see Frankie's Guys: A Celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons. Picture: Playhouse Theatre

Playhouse Theatre

A tribute to one of the most well-known rock acts of the 1960s heads to Weston, next month and Mercury readers can win tickets to see the show thanks to the Playhouse.

Frankie's Guys: A Celebration of Frankie Valli & The Four Seasons will be at the Playhouse Theatre on October 16.

Jersey Boys' Scott Monello, straight from staring in the leading role in the critically-acclaimed West End musical, reprises once again takes on the mantle of the iconic Frankie Valli in the award-winning Frankie's Guys.

After five years touring the globe, the acclaimed tribute act are back with a brand-new show for 2019.

Replete with slick choreography, incredible vocals performances, and plenty of charm and charisma, the cheeky foursome promise to have the audience beggin' for more and cheering 'Oh! What A Night' in no time at all.

Alongside their incredible live-band Frankie's Guys perform a myriad of classic all of the songs you know and love from Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons and the 1960s.

From playing at celebrity parties and international events to touring theatres for more than five years, it is clear to see why this much-loved group receive five-star reviews and standing ovations all over the world.

Frankie's Guys promises an unforgettable evening as they take a nostalgic trip down memory lane while performing timeless classics such as Big Girls Don't Cry, Walk Like A Man, Sherry, Dec 63 and many more.

Frankie's Guys: A Celebration of Frankie Valli And The Four Seasons will be at The Playhouse on October 16, at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £24.50 are available on 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse to offer two pairs of tickets to see the show next month.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question before the deadline of 10am on September 26.

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number to: Frankie's Guys competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Usual competition rules apply. The editor's decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

