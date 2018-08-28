WIN tickets to a Christmas rock concert at the Grand Pier

Advanced search

PUBLISHED: 10:00 16 December 2018

The Moderations. Photo: Andrew Thompson

Andrew Thompson

A concert featuring some of Weston’s most popular acts will come to the Grand Pier this Christmas.

The pier’s annual Christmas Cracker concert will feature performances from a host of great live acts, as well as special guests to be announced on the night.

Among the bands set to perform are Weston-based Re-offender, who will join The Senna Weeks Band and headliners The Moderations as they take to the stage of the Grand Pier for a post-Christmas celebration to get you geared up for New Year’s Eve.

Playing a huge selection of rock and pop classics, the bands will cover hits by The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Jam, Oasis, The Killers, Arctic Monkeys, Kings Of Leon and Coldplay.

The Moderations, who also hail from Weston, are known for their high energy live shows featuring covers of classic rock artists and modern indie bands.

In recent years, the band has enjoyed success playing high-profile stages across the UK, including Channel 4’s T4 On The Beach, Glastonbury Festival, Twickenham, The London Astoria and Cardiff International Arena.

The band has also toured internationally in Cyprus, Spain and Las Vegas.

The Christmas Cracker concert will take place at the Grand Pier at 7pm on December 28.

Tickets, priced £10, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk

You must be 14 or older to attend the show. Under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

The Mercury has teamed up with ConciergeUK to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Christmas Cracker at the Grand Pier on December 28.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the dedadline of December 21 at 10am.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering the competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

