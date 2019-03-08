Advanced search

DJ Jeremy Healy to headline Shuffle at the Electric Banana

PUBLISHED: 15:00 24 April 2019

Jeremy Healy Picture: Shuffle

Jeremy Healy Picture: Shuffle

Shuffle

Award-winning DJ, Jeremy Healy, will headline the Shuffle club night at Weston’s Electric Banana next month, and readers could win tickets to the show.

Healy, a former member of 1980s novelty pop group, Haysi Fantayzee, has also remixed tracks by Boy George and George Michael and was voted number one DJ by The Face and Mixmag magazines.

In 2004 Healy's created, Seraphim Suite, collaborating with a variety of vocalists on including Mica Paris on the project's first single Heart.

From 2004-06 Healy had residencies at Miss Moneypenny's in Ibiza.

North Devon DJ, Ben Casey, and former Spin Sister Leona will play supporting sets.

The night will also feature a hidden Shuffle Lounge, a separate bar with comfortable booths as well as DJ sets from Jason Honeywell, James Gliddon and Craig FX.

Organiser, Luke Merrick, said: “Sat in a kitchen months ago, we compiled a top-10 hit list of who we would wanted to play at Shuffle. Never in our wildest dreams could we have imagined that we could make the number one, from our imaginary dream team, a reality for Shuffle.

“The world works in magical ways sometimes and we find ourselves in exactly that blissful scenario.”

Healy will headline Shuffe at The Electric Banana, in Oxford place, on May 10, at 9pm.

Tickets priced £19.24-20.85 are available at www.eventbrite.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Shuffle to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see the show.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question: Who did Healy collaborate with on Heart?

Send your answer, along with your full name, address and telephone number, to Shuffle competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

You can also enter the competition online at www.thewestonmercury.co.uk

The deadline for entries is 10am on May 2.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant and Shuffle about the prize on offer.

Usual Archant competition rules apply.

The editor's decision is final.

