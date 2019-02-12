Advanced search

WIN: Top Scottish singer to take to Weston stage

PUBLISHED: 18:30 22 February 2019

Barbara Dickson.

Barbara Dickson.

Archant

A singer who has sold millions of records across the globe will perform on a Weston stage next month.

Acclaimed performer Barbara Dickson will delve deep into her back catalogue at The Playhouse, in High Street, on March 9 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away.

Dickson will take to the stage with a live band and promises to perform a wide range of tunes, varying from her folk roots to some of her more well-known hits.

The Scottish-born singer-songwriter has released dozens of high-selling records throughout her 50-year career, reaching the UK album chart top-40 on 15 occasions.

The 71-year-old also has four top-20 singles under her belt, and is best known for songs like The Caravan Song, Another Suitcase In Another Hall and Answer Me.

Her 1984 number-one single, I Know Him So Well, is also certain to be given an outing at The Playhouse – where there is sure to be a great atmosphere as the crowd enjoys Dickson’s world-class vocals.

Dickson has also enjoyed a long and fruitful career on the theatre stage, twice scooping a coveted Olivier Award for her roles in musicals Spend, Spend, Spend and Blood Brothers respectively.

Tickets, priced £29.50, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Barbara Dickson take to the stage on March 9 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Barbara Dickson competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online by logging on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on February 28.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: In which British country was singer Barbara Dickson born?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Traffic blocked after car stuck on bollard in Norwich

A Nissan is blocking the road in Norwich. Picture: Archant

Latest from the Weston Mercury

McGregor admits ‘we must get three points’ as Weston host Chippenham

Luke Purnell was unlucky after saving Dave Tarpey's penalty, as the striker scored the rebound. Picture: WILL T PHOTOGRAPHY

Weston’s American football team win again as league debut edges closer

Sam Matthews scampers for yards.

Weston drawing positives as a last-gasp Mackay penalty makes mark on Maidenhead

Try scored by Glenn Dickson during Weston 1st XV's match against Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

KVFC avenge earlier loss against Worle Reserves

Worle's keeper stops this shot from a KVFC player. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boxing: Weston Warriors edged out in National finals

Weston Warriors Liam Orme with coach Dean Lewis
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists