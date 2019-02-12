WIN: Top Scottish singer to take to Weston stage

Barbara Dickson. Archant

A singer who has sold millions of records across the globe will perform on a Weston stage next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Acclaimed performer Barbara Dickson will delve deep into her back catalogue at The Playhouse, in High Street, on March 9 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away.

Dickson will take to the stage with a live band and promises to perform a wide range of tunes, varying from her folk roots to some of her more well-known hits.

The Scottish-born singer-songwriter has released dozens of high-selling records throughout her 50-year career, reaching the UK album chart top-40 on 15 occasions.

The 71-year-old also has four top-20 singles under her belt, and is best known for songs like The Caravan Song, Another Suitcase In Another Hall and Answer Me.

Her 1984 number-one single, I Know Him So Well, is also certain to be given an outing at The Playhouse – where there is sure to be a great atmosphere as the crowd enjoys Dickson’s world-class vocals.

Dickson has also enjoyed a long and fruitful career on the theatre stage, twice scooping a coveted Olivier Award for her roles in musicals Spend, Spend, Spend and Blood Brothers respectively.

Tickets, priced £29.50, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Barbara Dickson take to the stage on March 9 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to Barbara Dickson competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online by logging on to www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on February 28.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

Competition entry