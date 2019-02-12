Advanced search

World famous Irish folk act return to Weston Playhouse in April

PUBLISHED: 11:15 04 March 2019 | UPDATED: 14:18 04 March 2019

The Fureys

The Fureys

Archant

World famous traditional Irish-folk band the Fureys return to Weston Playhouse in April.

For more than 40 years The Fureys have been captivating audiences around the world with their unique, sound and skilled musicianship.

The band will play classic hits including When You Were Sweet 16, I Will Love You, The Green Fields Of France and The Old Man.

The Fureys formed in 1976 in Ballyfermot, by brothers – Eddie, Finbar, Paul and George Furey.

Davey Arthur joined the brothers soon after, and they have since become one of the biggest acts to come out of Ireland.

They have preformed for world leaders including the late Pope John Paul II, former Australian Prime Minister John Howard, and former Irish Prime Minister Mary McAleese.

While former Prime Minister Tony Blair has said his favourite peace song of all time is The Fureys’ Green Fields Of France and current Irish President Michael D Higgins attended their last concert in the National Concert Hall in Dublin.

The brothers came from a family of musicians and credit their skills to their parents, Ted and Nora, who encouraged to take up music as a career after being given the choice between musical instruments and a shovel by their parents.

Two of the band’s songs flew to number one in Ireland, while two albums placed in the UK album chart.

The Fureys will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, at 7.30pm on April 5.

Tickets, priced £22-23, are available from 01934 645544 or at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with Weston Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Fureys.

To enter the competition, simply answer the following question below.

The competition closes at 10am on March 7.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Usual rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

