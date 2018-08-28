Win tickets to a cappella stars Naturally 7 in Weston

Naturally 7. Picture: Monsterpics Archant

An American a cappella music group which creates incredible sounds without using any instruments will perform their stunning show on a Weston stage next month.

Naturally 7 are certain to stun the crowd at The Playhouse, in High Street, on February 24 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky competition winners.

The seven-strong all-male group originate from New York City, having wowed crowds with their quirky style since their debut on stage in 1999.

Naturally 7 create incredible sounds without the use of instruments, instead simulating them using their voices, mouths and distortion effects to build an unforgettable experience for audiences.

Among the instruments the group manages to replicate are drums, guitars, trombones, harmonicas and trumpets.

The New Yorkers will perform a long list of well-known hits which are certain to please a sizeable crowd at The Playhouse and have revellers dancing along in the aisles.

Over the years, they have performed alongside an illustrious list of acts including Michael Bublé, Coldplay, Quincy Jones and Queen.

Away from the stage, the band have spent plenty of time in the studio to create 10 albums

Naturally 7 enjoyed their biggest chart success with 2006 single Feel It, which was particularly well received across Europe.

Tickets for this show, priced £25, are available from 01934 645544 or online via www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see Naturally 7 perform on stage on February 24 at 7.30pm.

