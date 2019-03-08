Advanced search

Win tickets to top-class Eagles tribute act in Weston

PUBLISHED: 09:00 30 March 2019

Peter Tarleton

A tribute act certain to masterfully recreate the timeless tunes of one of greatest bands ever to take the stage will perform in Weston this spring.

The Illegal Eagles will perform at The Playhouse, in High Street, on May 4 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky readers.

The Eagles are one of the best-selling bands in history, creating a long list of iconic songs – and The Illegal Eagles have established themselves as the top tribute to the real thing on the circuit.

The six-piece band have performed several shows to capacity crowds in Weston over the years, paying homage to the great American country rockers in captivating fashion – and tickets are sure to be in short supply for this gig.

They are sure to delve deep into the California’s enormous back catalogue of unforgettable hits, with tunes like Hotel California, Life In The Fast Lane, Take It East and Desperado all certain to be given an outing at The Playhouse.

The Illegal Eagles are renowned for their high-class musicianship and attention to detail, meaning they serve as a top-quality replication which will have you singing along, rather than a pale imitation.

Tickets, priced £26-27, are available on 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The Illegal Eagles take to the stage on May 4 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to The Illegal Eagles competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, people can enter the competition online by logging on to www.westonmercury.co.uk

The competition deadline is 10am on April 4.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

