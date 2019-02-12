WIN tickets to Bristol Jazz Festival

Win

Hannah Willams. Picture: Zoltan Nagy Zoltan Nagy 2015

Bristol venues will be filled to the rafters for a weekend of incredible jazz and blues music.

Lucky Peterson. Picture: Christophe Losberger. Lucky Peterson. Picture: Christophe Losberger.

Next month will see the Bristol International Jazz and Blues Festival staged in the city for the seventh time.

The O2 Academy and the Anson Room will be among the venues this year – not its previous home the Colston Hall.

One of the star attractions this time around will be China Moses.

The American jazz singer has been working on a commemoration of Billie Holliday’s final album Lady In Satin and she will bring those pieces to life.

The festival though will be opened by Richard Galliano, a renowned French accordion and bandoneon player who forms a key part of the New Jazz Musette.

Continuing the European flavour on that first day will be the Moscow Drug Club which will seek to bring a taste of the Berlin cabaret and Paris club scene to Bristol.

And they will be followed on stage at the Anson Room by the fabulous Hannah Williams at 9.45pm.

The Los Angeles-born singer has built up quite a following over the years since making her debut in 2012, with her incredible blues, soul and rock talents.

Other acts due to appear at the festival include Lucky Peterson who will perform at the same venue at 8.30pm on March 24.

He has enjoyed a hugely successful career with more than 30 albums to his name since his debut 50 years ago.

He is a champion of blue music and will no doubt bring the curtain down in style.

The festival will run from March 22-24. For full times and ticket details, log on to www.bristoljazzandbluesfest.com/programme

