Win tickets to see My My My Delilah at Weston-super-Mare’s Playhouse Theatre

Glen Leon, who stars in One Night in Tom Jones as the Welsh singer. Archant

A tribute show celebrating a living legend will take place at Weston’s Playhouse later in the month, and Mercury readers will win tickets.

Paying homage to Sir Tom Jones, My My My Delilah promises to be an unforgettable evening of live music, perfect for fans of the celebrated crooner.

Vocalist Glen Leon will join a team of talented musicians to perform some of Jones’ most memorial numbers.

Jones began his career in the 1960s, topping the charts with a string of hits like It’s Not Unusual and What’s New Pussycat?

He later set-up shop in Las Vegas, performing to American audiences at least once a week until 2011.

Jones enjoyed a resurgence of popularity the following year, joining the judging panel on BBC’s The Voice.

During the show’s first season Jones emerged as the winner mentor, coaching former holiday camp singer Lauren Mitchell to victory.

His music draws influence from artists like Elvis Presley and Bing Crosby and incorporates elements of pop, soul, R&B and country.

Over his 60 year career, the singer has performed with world-renowned artists like Sting, Janis Joplin, Robbie Williams and Simply Red.

Inspired by Tom Jones’ legendary career, this critically-acclaimed show will guide audiences through five decades of unforgettable music.

Audiences can expect to hear hits such as Green Green Grass of Home, Sex Bomb, Fall in Love, Kiss, Thunderball and She’s A Lady, delivered in Leon’s distinctive baritone.

The show will be staged at The Playhouse on February 27 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £25, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or on 01934 645544.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse Theatre to offer two readers a pair of tickets to see My My My Delilah.

This competition will close at 10am on February 14.

Usual competition rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

