Win tickets to social dance at Winter Gardens

A social dance will be held at Westons Winter Gardens next month.

A Weston venue will be home to a day of dancing this weekend.

The event, hosted by Mark Helmore, will be held at Weston's Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, on Sunday from 2-5pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk or call 01934 411100.

The Mercury has teamed up with Winter Gardens to offer readers two pairs of tickets to the dance this month.

To enter the competition, answer the following question: Which Weston venue will host the event?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Social Dance competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Enter by 10am on Thursday to enter.

