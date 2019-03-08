Advanced search

Win tickets to social dance at Winter Gardens

PUBLISHED: 15:00 12 August 2019

A social dance will be held at Westons Winter Gardens next month.Picture: Weston Winter Gardens

A social dance will be held at Westons Winter Gardens next month.Picture: Weston Winter Gardens

Weston Winter Gardens

A Weston venue will be home to a day of dancing this weekend.

The event, hosted by Mark Helmore, will be held at Weston's Winter Gardens, in Royal Parade, on Sunday from 2-5pm.

Tickets, priced £7.50, are available at www.westonwintergardens.co.uk or call 01934 411100.

The Mercury has teamed up with Winter Gardens to offer readers two pairs of tickets to the dance this month.

To enter the competition, answer the following question: Which Weston venue will host the event?

Send your answer - along with your name, address and telephone number - to: Social Dance competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Enter by 10am on Thursday to enter.

Usual competition rules apply, the editor's decision is final. You agree to be contacted by Archant about the competition by entering.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: Which Weston venue will host the event?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Can you spare your time to help preserve green spaces in Weston and Worle?

Julie Hitchens who is setting up Wild Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

Busy road near Weston to close for bridge demolition next weekend

the footbridge that crosses the A371 between Locking village and Locking camp.. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Weston to be connected to 1,600-mile coastal path?

Bank Holiday sunshine brought out the crowds.

Inspectors raise ‘significant concerns’ with plans for 25,000 homes in North Somerset

The developer wants to work with the community to define development boundaries and the extent of the strategic gap.

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

Can you spare your time to help preserve green spaces in Weston and Worle?

Julie Hitchens who is setting up Wild Weston. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Athletics: Weston AC members enjoy success off-road

Weston AC members at the Haselbury trail race

Showjumping: Sandiford and Sidcot Stars celebrate title success

Alice Sandiford in action at the Just For Schools 1.00m event (pic 1st Class Images)

Win tickets to social dance at Winter Gardens

A social dance will be held at Westons Winter Gardens next month.Picture: Weston Winter Gardens

WIN: Tickets for Last Night At The Proms at Weston’s Playhouse

The show is coming to Weston next month

‘We were unlucky not to win’ – Weston captain Greg Tindle on Seagulls’ dramatic opening-day draw with Hendon

Greg Tindle has had his say on Weston's 2-2 draw with Hendon. Pictures: Mark Atherton
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists