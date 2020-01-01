Advanced search

Win tickets to Michael Jackson show in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:00 03 January 2020

Jackson: Live in Concert will be staged in Weston-super-Mare in February. Picture: Sweeney Entertainment

Sweeney Entertainment

The brilliance of musician Michael Jackson will be celebrated at Weston's Playhouse theatre next month.

The show promises to be a must-see for Michael Jackson fans. Picture: Sweeney EntertainmentThe show promises to be a must-see for Michael Jackson fans. Picture: Sweeney Entertainment

The legendary singer's talent knew no bounds and his music is as loved today as it was in his pomp in the 1980s.

His incredible voice will be recreated by CJ, when Jackson: Live In Concert descends on Weston on February 1.

CJ said: "No show can ever compare to seeing the man himself live but Michael Jackson fans who have seen our show have commented that it's the closest thing to seeing MJ live.

"This makes me very happy, proud and honoured to give fans a taste of what it was like to see Michael Jackson in action."

Hits such as Thriller, Beat It and Billie Jean will be belted out by CJ during what promises to be a fantastic night of entertainment.

The show is put on by Sweeney Entertainments and its co-founder, Julie Sweeney, tells audiences what to expect.

She said: "This phenomenal concert show, headlined by the sensational CJ, offers a 100 per cent live Michael Jackson experience.

"Showcasing timeless songs, still known and loved across the world, CJ with his band and dancers bring a faithful reproduction of a Michael Jackson concert to each and every performance."

The show will start at 7.30pm on February 1 at the Playhouse, in High Street.

Tickets, priced £26.50, are available to purchase online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk or by calling the box office on 01934 645544.

* The Playhouse has teamed up with the Mercury to give a reader the chance to win a pair of tickets.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below by 10am on January 9.

