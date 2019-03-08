Advanced search

RAF music concert at Winter Gardens

PUBLISHED: 15:49 09 October 2019 | UPDATED: 15:58 09 October 2019

The musical concert will be held in the Winter Gardens later this month. Picture: Laurence Platfoot

The musical concert will be held in the Winter Gardens later this month. Picture: Laurence Platfoot

© UK MoD Crown Copyright 2016

The Winter Gardens is set to play host to the Royal Air Force (RAF) Music Charitable Trust for a concert at the end of this month.

The group are performing 10 concerts across the country to mark their 15th anniversary this year.

Brass and woodwind instruments will come together in perfect harmony for the Weston concert.

Not only will it be a fantastic occasion for music fans, money will be raised to support armed forces too.

The trust's 2019 tour includes concerts in Scarborough, Newark, Doncaster, Weston, and in the cathedrals of Exeter, Chester and Sheffield, along with a series of three shows in London.

Founder Malcolm Goodman wants the trust to build on its successful 2018 show.

He said: "Following the success of the RAF Centenary Concert in Lincoln Cathedral and other RAF100 events in 2018, it is a privilege to present so many concerts by some of the finest military musicians in the country.

"With performances by the Central Band of the RAF, Band of the RAF College and Band of the RAF Regiment, along with RAF Swing Wing and the Royal Air Force Squadronaires, this will be a very special celebration year for the RAF Music Charitable Trust."

The show will take place at the Winter Gardens on October 26, starting at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £16, are available at www.rafmct.org.uk

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Winter Gardens to offer two lucky readers a pair of tickets to the show this month.

