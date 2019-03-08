Community choir's summer concert

Worle Community Choir will perform their summer concert next month.

A choir will perform their summer concert next month.

Worle Community Choir will sing at Priory Community School, in Queensway, on June 29 at 7pm.

The 45-strong group have chosen their favourites from the last five years of shows after forming in 2014, including Bridge Over Troubled Water, Let It Go, Unchained Melody and Can't Help Falling In Love.

Audience members will hear award-winning songs from this year's Highbridge Festival Of The Arts performance - where they gained four distinctions and four silver medals - a 1950s classic-rock-around-the-clock and a Disney film classics medley.

The choir meet every Thursday at Becket Primary School, in Becket Road, and are looking for tenors and basses, with no auditions required.

Tickets, priced £3-6, are available on 01934 811166 or 07972 909939.