Village ale festival to return for the 19th year

The Wedmore Real Ale Festival is running for the 19th year © IanCowen2017

Wedmore Real Ale Festival will be returning to the village for the 19th year running.

The three-day celebration featuring over 100 ales, craft ciders, wines and more, will be taking place at the Glebe Field, in Manor Road, on September 20-22.

There will be plenty of entertainment during the weekend including live music, a raffle and auction as well as a fancy dress night.

Evening sessions will be held on September 20 starting at 7pm to 11:30pm and September 21 from 6pm to 11:30pm.

Admission for each session is priced £10 and includes a souvenier glass.

On September 21, there will be a day of live music from 11am to 6pm for free - people who attend during the afternoon are welcome to stay for the evening session.

On September 22, the event will run from 11am to 4pm and admission is free.

Wedmore is 15 minutes from the M5 junction 22 and Highbridge Railway Station.