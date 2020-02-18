Antique show searches for Weston wonders

Discovery channel's Salvage Hunters is in search of valuables in the Weston area.

The antique show is filming for its fifteenth season with the host looking to meet with people, and visit different locations in search of forgotten gems.

Antique expert, Drew Pritchard wheels and deals on the show across the country and owns one the largest salvage yards in the UK.

The show has visited an array of venus during its 15 seasons, from old cinemas to prop stores.

Items with an interesting past usually feature on the programme, with past objects such as a 6ft 80s disco ball cropping up on Drew's adventures.

If you know of a Weston venue that might be of interest to the Salvage Hunters team, or perhaps want to flog your own possessions, then get in touch with them via email salvagehunters@curvemedia.com or contact 020 3179 0092.