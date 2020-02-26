Advanced search

PICS: Weston-filmed comedy Sandylands airs on Gold next week

PUBLISHED: 12:00 27 February 2020

Sandylands airs on Gold next week. Pictures: UKTV

Sandylands airs on Gold next week. Pictures: UKTV

UKTV/Adam Lawrence

A comedy mini series filmed in Weston airs next week.

Hugh Bonneville stars as The One Eyed Man in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTVHugh Bonneville stars as The One Eyed Man in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV

Production company, King Bert, set up a base on the Beach Lawns in September while filming UKTV's new comedy Sandylands at locations throughout the town.

The three-part series, which airs on Gold from Wednesday to March 6 at 10pm, stars David Walliams, Sophie Thompson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Simon Bird and Natalie Dew.

The latter takes on the lead role of Emily Verma who is living the high life in London after escaping the clutches of Sandylands - her seaside hometown where her semi-estranged father Les Vegas (Bhaskar) remains a local celebrity as an arcade owner and self-proclaimed 'King of the Strip'.

However, when Sandylands becomes headline news after a bloodied pedalo last hired by her father washes ashore, Emily is forced to make a reluctant visit home where she quickly discovers all is not what it seems in her old stomping ground.

Hugh Bonneville as The One Eyed Man in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTVHugh Bonneville as The One Eyed Man in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV

With Les declared 'lost at sea', Emily is charged with putting his affairs in order.

Natalie Dew said filming Sandylands brought back fond childhood memories of British seaside holidays.

She said: "I spent most of my childhood there, looking for whelks and cockles and listening to my dad say, 'try this mollusc.' I live in the city now, and God, I miss it.

"You take it for granted when you're there. The only problem is that you fall asleep at 4pm because you've had too much sea air."

Bronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTVBronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV

David Walliams said filming in Weston was 'great' and the cast were all 'lovely.'

He said: "We had a very happy time together. It's a really good thing when you're away.

"At the end of every day, you meet and go for something to eat together. It's nice not having the pressure of having to dash off somewhere else that you sometimes have in London.

"If you're filming on location somewhere, it doesn't matter. You are just very happy to be there."

Bronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTVBronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV

Sophie Thompson added: "It was really lovely, Weston in the sunshine was beautiful.

"We saw it in all its slightly faded glory.

"We had a freak week in late autumn. It was like an Indian summer. It was so hot we were sweltering.

"It offers all the fun of the fair with a slight air of tattiness and messy humanity. I love that."

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Crash on M5 causing 40-minute delays

M5 Junction 21. Picture: Google

Most Read

Opening date announced for new town centre restaurant

Old Britannia Building Society and Bristol and West building. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Road linking Weston and Banwell to close for weekend

A section of the A371 at Locking will be temporarily closed for a weekend for work to be carried out on a new junction.

Crews rescue woman trapped under a car

A woman was rescued by crews after being trapped under a car in main Road, Brockley.

Plans in place to demolish historic Winscombe home where ‘Jean Simmons was taught ballet’

The Winscombe estate dates back to the Georgian era

Crash on M5 causing 40-minute delays

M5 Junction 21. Picture: Google

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston beaten by Brixham

Action from Weston's cup match against Barton Hill. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Brean Golf Club present big cheque to charity with new captains driving into office

Linda Edmondson, Dave Morgan and Mike Short are the 2020 captains at Brean Golf Club

PICS: Weston-filmed comedy Sandylands airs on Gold next week

Sandylands airs on Gold next week. Pictures: UKTV

Man rescued after falling on rocks on Weston beach

Crews rescued a man who had fallen on the rocks near Marine Lake.

North Somerset house prices are on the rise

House prices in North Somerset have increased.
Drive 24