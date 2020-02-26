PICS: Weston-filmed comedy Sandylands airs on Gold next week

Sandylands airs on Gold next week. Pictures: UKTV UKTV/Adam Lawrence

A comedy mini series filmed in Weston airs next week.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Hugh Bonneville stars as The One Eyed Man in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV Hugh Bonneville stars as The One Eyed Man in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV

Production company, King Bert, set up a base on the Beach Lawns in September while filming UKTV's new comedy Sandylands at locations throughout the town.

The three-part series, which airs on Gold from Wednesday to March 6 at 10pm, stars David Walliams, Sophie Thompson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Simon Bird and Natalie Dew.

The latter takes on the lead role of Emily Verma who is living the high life in London after escaping the clutches of Sandylands - her seaside hometown where her semi-estranged father Les Vegas (Bhaskar) remains a local celebrity as an arcade owner and self-proclaimed 'King of the Strip'.

However, when Sandylands becomes headline news after a bloodied pedalo last hired by her father washes ashore, Emily is forced to make a reluctant visit home where she quickly discovers all is not what it seems in her old stomping ground.

Hugh Bonneville as The One Eyed Man in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV Hugh Bonneville as The One Eyed Man in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV

With Les declared 'lost at sea', Emily is charged with putting his affairs in order.

Natalie Dew said filming Sandylands brought back fond childhood memories of British seaside holidays.

She said: "I spent most of my childhood there, looking for whelks and cockles and listening to my dad say, 'try this mollusc.' I live in the city now, and God, I miss it.

"You take it for granted when you're there. The only problem is that you fall asleep at 4pm because you've had too much sea air."

Bronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV Bronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV

David Walliams said filming in Weston was 'great' and the cast were all 'lovely.'

He said: "We had a very happy time together. It's a really good thing when you're away.

"At the end of every day, you meet and go for something to eat together. It's nice not having the pressure of having to dash off somewhere else that you sometimes have in London.

"If you're filming on location somewhere, it doesn't matter. You are just very happy to be there."

Bronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV Bronwyn James as Trudy Wright and Simon Bird as Nathan Wild in Sandylands. Pictures:UKTV

Sophie Thompson added: "It was really lovely, Weston in the sunshine was beautiful.

"We saw it in all its slightly faded glory.

"We had a freak week in late autumn. It was like an Indian summer. It was so hot we were sweltering.

"It offers all the fun of the fair with a slight air of tattiness and messy humanity. I love that."