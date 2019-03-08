Filming for Gold sitcom Sandylands begins in Weston

Sophie Turner, David Walliams and Natalie Dew, on the set of Sandylands. Picture: David Walliams David Walliams

Weston will form the backdrop to a new comedy mini series, which began filming this week.

Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham Production trailers were seen setting up on Weston's Beach Lawns ahead of filming for a new TV mini-series. Picture: Gareth Newnham

Production company, King Bert, has set up a base on the Beach Lawns while it films UKTV new comedy Sandylands at locations throughout the town.

The three-part series, which will air on Gold next year, stars David Walliams, Sophie Thompson, Sanjeev Bhaskar, Simon Bird and Natalie Dew.

The latter takes on the lead role of Emily Verma who is living the high life in London after escaping the clutches of Sandylands - her seaside hometown where her semi-estranged father Les Vegas (Bhaskar) remains a local celebrity as an arcade owner and self-proclaimed 'King of the Strip'.

However, when Sandylands becomes headline news after a bloodied pedalo last hired by her father washes ashore, Emily is forced to make a reluctant visit home where she quickly discovers all is not what it seems in her old stomping ground.

With Les declared 'lost at sea', Emily is charged with putting his affairs in order.

She is befriended by oddball neighbours Derek Swallows (Walliams) and his wife Jeannie (Thompson).

During her stay Emily becomes reacquainted with her old best friend Tina (Harriet Webb), nightclub owner Terry Chino (Craig Parkinson) and former childhood crush Nathan (Bird).

However, her every move is under scrutiny by a mysterious insurance investigator from the company due to pay out over her dad's demise.

Taking to Twitter, Ms Webb said she was 'very excited' to begin filming, while Mr Walliams shared a photo, since retweeted by several members cast, crew and Gold TV, of himself and other actors in costume on location outside a Weston home.

Jo Sargent, executive producer for King Bert, said: "We're delighted to be working with Gold to bring this three-part series to life. Martin Collins and Alex Finch have written a brilliant comedy that celebrates the great British seaside; full of laughs, twists and turns and seagulls.

"We can't wait to introduce the world to Sandylands."

Previously, Weston featured prominently in the Sky sitcom The Café written by Weston-born Michelle Terry and starring The Royal Family's Ralf Little.