Grand Pier to host slime workshop for youngsters on bank holiday Monday

PUBLISHED: 21:00 23 August 2019

Making slime at the Slime workshop day on Weston Grand Pier with Sizemick Steve (LNB) 17,08,19

Making slime at the Slime workshop day on Weston Grand Pier with Sizemick Steve (LNB) 17,08,19

Children can experiment with slime as well as take part in an interactive science show over the bank holiday weekend.

Slime workshop day on Weston Grand Pier with Sizemick Steve (LNB) 17,08,19

Weston's Grand Pier will host a fun-filled science show packed with a selection of experiments, from fizzing potions to giant smoke rings, on Monday.

A similar session was held at the pier on Saturday and attended by lots of families.

The attraction is also offering children the chance to get creative with slime in its workshop after the performance.

The events will be delivered by children's entertainment specialists Sublime Science, which secured Prince's Trust funding and backing from BBC Two's Dragon's Den.

Slime workshop day on Weston Grand Pier with Sizemick Steve (LNB) 17,08,19

Parents will also be given an internet link to download a PDF with 10 science experiments, which can be completed at home.

The venue will hold the event on bank holiday Monday from 11am-12.30pm and 2-3.30pm.

Tickets, priced £3-6, are available at www.grandpier.co.uk

