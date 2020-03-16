Win a family ticket to see magic Sooty show with special guests at Playhouse next month

Sooty Show at Weston PLayhouse Archant

The UK’s favourite yellow bear will be performing in Weston next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Joined by his puppet pals Sweep and Soo, Sooty and Richard Cadell will be at The Playhouse Theatre, in High Street, on April 11.

The magic show is jam-packed with impossible tricks, Sooty’s flying car, Soo’s singing unicorn and Sweep’s levitating sausage.

They will also be joined by special guests circus star Michael Jordan and Fantasie de la Nuit.

Last year was an especially busy one for Sooty and Richard. Having been on tour in the early part of the year, the latter half of 2019, the pair made a number of television appearances, including Strictly Come Dancing, where they read out the voting terms and conditions as part of the much-celebrated Blackpool week, a record-breaking appearance on a celebrity version of Bargain Hunt for Children in Need, and a cheeky feature on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

Sooty has been entertaining children for more than 70 years. His first television appearance was in 1968 on ITV.

In an exciting year of birthday-celebration activity, Sooty returned to Blackpool North Pier, where he was discovered by Harry Corbett, to host a free birthday party and celebrate in style.

In 2018, Sooty also helped Prince Charles celebrate his 70th birthday, joining HRH and a host of magicians and comedians at the London Palladium.

The Sooty Show will be at The Playhouse, in High Street, on April 11 at 11am and 2.30pm.

Tickets, priced from £14-16.50, can be purchased from www.parkwoodtheatres.co.uk or call 01934 645544.

The Weston Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer readers a family ticket (two adults and two children) to see the show of their choice.

To enter the competition, answer the following question: When was Sooty’s first television appearance?

Send your answer – along with your name, address and telephone number – to: The Sooty Show competition, Weston & Somerset Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Or, alternatively, visit www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on March 26 to enter. Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to be contacted about it by Archant.

Competition entry