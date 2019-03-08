Advanced search

Win tickets to see Gilbert and Sullivan show in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:24 28 May 2019 | UPDATED: 15:24 28 May 2019

Several Gilbert and Sullivan operas will feature in the show.

The music of a legendary opera duo will feature in a new show on a Weston stage next month, promising a night of family-friendly entertainment.

A Feast Of Gilbert And Sullivan will be performed at The Playhouse, in High Street, on June 5 at 7.30pm, and the Mercury has free tickets to give away to lucky winners.

Gilbert and Sullivan penned more than a dozen comic operas in the 19th century, many of which will feature in this show which is certain to have the audience laughing and singing along.

Tales like Trial By Jury, The Sorcerer, HMS Pinafore, The Pirates of Penzance, and Patience are all sure to play a role in this highly-rated production.

The show has been created by former members of the D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, meaning this will undoubtedly be a high-class show.

A show spokesman said: "Performing the words and music of this great duo, in all their traditional glory, this is family entertainment at its very best, packed with great melodies and heaps of fun.

"Presented by soloists with short scenes of dialogue and witty anecdotes of times spent in The D'Oyly Carte Opera Company, there will be chance for you to join in and sing along too."

Tickets, priced £10.50-17.50, are available from 01934 645544 or online at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with The Playhouse to offer two lucky readers the chance to win a pair of tickets to see A Feast Of Gilbert And Sullivan on June 5 at 7.30pm.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below.

Send your answer, along with your name, address and telephone number to A Feast Of Gilbert And Sullivan competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston-super-Mare, BS23 1LW.

Alternatively, you can enter the competition online at www.westonmercury.co.uk by 10am on May 30.

By entering this competition you agree to be contacted by Archant about it.

Archant competition rules apply and the editor's decision is final.

Q: The Pirates Of Penzance is the name of a famous opera by which musical duo?

Show Job Lists