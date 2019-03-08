Advanced search

Tour of Weston's own big friendly giant to be held this month

PUBLISHED: 15:46 12 September 2019 | UPDATED: 15:46 12 September 2019

Weston's very own 4-metre high giant Gnomus will be at the Old Town Quarry this month

Weston's very own 4-metre high giant Gnomus will be at the Old Town Quarry this month

Archant

A puppet tour about Weston's very own big friendly giant will be taking place at this month.

Gnomus, Caretaker Of The Earth presented by Puppets With Guts will be on from September 21-22 at the Old Town Quarry, in South Road.

The public is welcome to join the 15-minute guided tour and discover the hidden treasures of Weston's quarry, as legends and local heritage are revealed.

Puppets With Guts will also unearth fascinating stories such as including the tale about local landmarks, Flat Holm and Steep Holm, which can be seen from Weston.

The tour will be running in conjunction with Heritage Open Days.

Fiona Matthews, creative director at Theatre Orchard said: "Gnomus is a storyteller as old as the earth itself and will bring his considerable knowledge of Weston-super-Mare to the Old Town Quarry."

The free tour is suitable for all ages and no booking is required.

