WIN: See Alexandra Burke in The Bodyguard in Bristol

PUBLISHED: 18:08 12 March 2019 | UPDATED: 18:09 12 March 2019

Alexandra Burke and Benoit Marechal star. Picture: Paul Coltas

Paul Coltas

X Factor winner Alexandra Burke will take centre stage as she returns for The Bodyguard’s 2019 UK tour.

The Bodyguard will run from March 26 tyo April 6 at the Bristol Hippodrome. Picture; Paul ColtasThe Bodyguard will run from March 26 tyo April 6 at the Bristol Hippodrome. Picture; Paul Coltas

The award-winning smash-hit musical will be stopping off in Bristol in the coming weeks, and lucky Mercury readers will be able to see the action without paying a penny.

The Bodyguard is one of the most successful stage shows at all time and will be performed to packed audiences at the Bristol Hippodrome from March 26.

Burke, who won the fifth series of the X Factor, proved to be a revelation as Rachel Marron during The Bodyguard’s 2015/16 run and is back once again as its leading lady.

Fans of the 1990s Oscar-nominated film, starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, will be very familiar with the dramatic plot.

Former secret service agent Frank Farmer, played by Benoît Maréchal in the stage version, is hired by singer Marron to protect her when her life is in danger.

Farmer soon discovers protecting an entertainment star is quite different to keeping  high-profile politicians out of trouble.

The Bodyguard has made the successful transformation from the big screen to the stage.

Since its West End debut in 2012, it has gone on to be showered with a wealth of gongs and has been nominated for four Olivier Awards.

Micha Richardson will play Nicki Marron. Picture: Paul Coltas.Micha Richardson will play Nicki Marron. Picture: Paul Coltas.

It will be performed at the Hippodrome from March 26 to April 6 at 7.30pm. There will also be 2.30pm matinees staged on March 27, March 30, April 3 and April 6.

Tickets, priced £15-61, are available at www.atgtickets.com/bristol

* The Mercury has teamed up with the Bristol Hippodrome to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets for the show on March 27 at 7.30pm.

To enter, simply answer the question below by 10am on March 21.

The Bodyguard will run from March 26 to April 6. Picture: Paul Coltas.The Bodyguard will run from March 26 to April 6. Picture: Paul Coltas.

Usual Archant competition rules apply, and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering this competition, you agree to contacted about it by Archant.

