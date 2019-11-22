Am-dram production to take place this weekend

A scene from 'The Peaceful Days', one of two one act plays being performed by Banwell Amateur Dramatic Society at the village hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

Amateur thespians will take to the stage this weekend for a pair of one-act plays.

Banwell Amateur Dramatics will perform at the village hall, in Westfield Crescent, tongiht(Friday) evening and on Saturday at 7pm.

The group, which never fails to entertain a crowd, will perform short plays The Late Miss Cordell and The Peaceful Days.

The first tale, penned by Philip Johnson, portrays a sombre gathering of three grieving nieces and the family solicitor following Miss Cordell's funeral, with an eerie atmosphere and plenty of unanswered questions surrounding her demise.

The Peaceful Days, written by Marjorie Green, is a comedy where a stressed mother's plans for a relaxing family weekend are repeatedly scuppered by a series of unexpected visitors in need of a place to stay.

Tickets, priced £5, are available to buy on 01934 823654 or from Banwell News, in West Street.