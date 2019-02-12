Advanced search

WIN: Tickets to see Father Ted’s Ardal O’Hanlon perform in Weston

PUBLISHED: 15:43 22 February 2019 | UPDATED: 15:43 22 February 2019

Ardal O'Hanlon. Picture: Mark Nixon

Ardal O'Hanlon. Picture: Mark Nixon

info@marknixon.com

An award-winning comedian and sitcom star will perform in Weston soon and Mercury readers can win tickets to see him live.

Ardal O’Hanlon will bring more than 25 years of stand-up experience to his show at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre next month.

O’Hanlon made a name for himself playing lovable but clueless Father Dougal McGuire in the critically-acclaimed Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted.

Later, he starred as the naive inter-galactic superhero George Sunday in BBC’s My Hero.

O’Hanlon, who hails from County Monaghan in the Irish Republic, began his career performing stand-up shows in and around Dublin.

In 1994, O’Hanlon founded his own comedy club in the Irish capital and won the prestigious Hackney Empire New Act of the Year award.

O’Hanlon was spotted by Father Ted and IT Crowd creator Graham Linehan the following year.

Linehan cast O’Hanlon in Father Ted, which ran for three seasons and garnered the comedian a Top TV Comedy Newcomer award in 1996.

Over his varied, three-decade career, O’Hanlon has featured in sitcoms, dramas, animations and independent films, as well as performing on panel shows such as Mock The Week and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

In his latest stand-up show, O’Hanlon combines affable charm with smart, up-to-the-minute social commentary, touching on MeToo, populism, identity politics, ‘peak avocado’ and overpriced gin.

With wit, intelligence and plenty of charisma, Ardal O’Hanlon: Showing Off Must Go On promises to be a fantastic night out for all.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse Theatre to offer two readers a pair of tickets to see Ardal O’Hanlon perform at the theatre, in the High Street, at 7.30pm on March 13.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the deadline of 10am on February 28.

Usual Archant rules apply and the editor’s decision is final.

By entering the competition you agree to be contacted by Archant.

Competition entry

Competition question:

To enter, simply answer the question below and click the submit button

Q: What is the name of O’Hanlon’s character in Father Ted?

You've already entered this competition. Good luck!

Please log in to enter the competition

Forgotten your password?

Not a member yet?

Register to create your own unique Weston Mercury account for free.

Signing up is free, quick and easy and offers you the chance to add comments, personalise the site with local information picked just for you, and more.

Sign up now

Topic Tags:

Most Read

Man jailed for raping woman in her own bed

Mitchell Reader received a three-and-a-half-year prison sentence. Picture: Avon and Somerset Constabulary

Man taken to hospital after A370 crash

A man has been taken to hospital following the accident. Picture: Google Maps

‘Injuries’ at Pontins after roof collapses

Paramedics outside Pontins. Picture: Mark Atherton

SLIDERS: How has Weston-super-Mare changed in the past 50 years?

The Winter Gardens 50 years ago.

Woman ‘traumatised’ after racial attack in Weston-super-Mare

Dragon Inn - Meadow Street

Most Read

Row between The Murderers and rum bar on same street leaves one facing licence review over noise

Bermuda Bob's Rum Shack. Picture: Ella Wilkinson

See inside a former Norwich MJB hotel which has been given a £675,000 makeover

Ben James has completely renovated the former MJB Lodge Hotel site on Unthank Road, Norwich to create No. 82 The Unthank. Picture: Neil Didsbury

Dog poo smeared on second children’s play park in Norfolk

Dog poo was smeared on equipment at the children's play park off Wymer Drive, Aylsham. Picture: Google Street Maps

Buy this much-loved village tearoom – and get a house too

Inside the tea room which seats 20 people, with a further 30 outside. Pic: Peppers.

Ambulance service employee threatened with legal action after telling bosses he was suicidal

Gordon Flemming, a former mechanic at East of England Ambulance Trust. Photo: BBC

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Weston’s American football team win again as league debut edges closer

Sam Matthews scampers for yards.

Weston drawing positives as a last-gasp Mackay penalty makes mark on Maidenhead

Try scored by Glenn Dickson during Weston 1st XV's match against Maidenhead. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

KVFC avenge earlier loss against Worle Reserves

Worle's keeper stops this shot from a KVFC player. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Boxing: Weston Warriors edged out in National finals

Weston Warriors Liam Orme with coach Dean Lewis

Badminton: Winning week for Uphill

Uphill C face the camera
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists