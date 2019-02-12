WIN: Tickets to see Father Ted’s Ardal O’Hanlon perform in Weston

Ardal O'Hanlon. Picture: Mark Nixon info@marknixon.com

An award-winning comedian and sitcom star will perform in Weston soon and Mercury readers can win tickets to see him live.

Ardal O’Hanlon will bring more than 25 years of stand-up experience to his show at Weston’s Playhouse Theatre next month.

O’Hanlon made a name for himself playing lovable but clueless Father Dougal McGuire in the critically-acclaimed Channel 4 sitcom Father Ted.

Later, he starred as the naive inter-galactic superhero George Sunday in BBC’s My Hero.

O’Hanlon, who hails from County Monaghan in the Irish Republic, began his career performing stand-up shows in and around Dublin.

In 1994, O’Hanlon founded his own comedy club in the Irish capital and won the prestigious Hackney Empire New Act of the Year award.

O’Hanlon was spotted by Father Ted and IT Crowd creator Graham Linehan the following year.

Linehan cast O’Hanlon in Father Ted, which ran for three seasons and garnered the comedian a Top TV Comedy Newcomer award in 1996.

Over his varied, three-decade career, O’Hanlon has featured in sitcoms, dramas, animations and independent films, as well as performing on panel shows such as Mock The Week and Whose Line Is It Anyway?

In his latest stand-up show, O’Hanlon combines affable charm with smart, up-to-the-minute social commentary, touching on MeToo, populism, identity politics, ‘peak avocado’ and overpriced gin.

With wit, intelligence and plenty of charisma, Ardal O’Hanlon: Showing Off Must Go On promises to be a fantastic night out for all.

The Mercury has teamed up with the Playhouse Theatre to offer two readers a pair of tickets to see Ardal O’Hanlon perform at the theatre, in the High Street, at 7.30pm on March 13.

To enter the competition, simply answer the question below before the deadline of 10am on February 28.

