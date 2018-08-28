Aretha Franklin tribute set to perform at North Somerset venue
PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 January 2019
SJB Marketing
A tribute to Aretha Franklin will be performed at the Weston Playhouse Theatre next month.
Singer and radio presenter Letitia George will headline the show – Respect To Aretha – and will perform her rendition of the Queen of soul’s music.
The show will pay tribute to American singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin, who lost her fight with pancreatic cancer last August.
Letitia, who is also a former The Voice UK contestant, will sing some of Aretha’s best-known songs, including A Natural Woman, I Say A Little Prayer and Respect.
She also presents BBC Radio Coventry’s radio show The C Word on Monday evenings.
The show will be performed at Weston’s Playhouse on February 22 at 7.30pm.
Tickets, priced £23.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk