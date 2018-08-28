Aretha Franklin tribute set to perform at North Somerset venue

An Aretha Franklin tribute is set to be performed at Westons Playhouse Theatre. Picture: SJB Marketing SJB Marketing

A tribute to Aretha Franklin will be performed at the Weston Playhouse Theatre next month.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Singer and radio presenter Letitia George will headline the show – Respect To Aretha – and will perform her rendition of the Queen of soul’s music.

The show will pay tribute to American singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin, who lost her fight with pancreatic cancer last August.

Letitia, who is also a former The Voice UK contestant, will sing some of Aretha’s best-known songs, including A Natural Woman, I Say A Little Prayer and Respect.

She also presents BBC Radio Coventry’s radio show The C Word on Monday evenings.

The show will be performed at Weston’s Playhouse on February 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £23.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk