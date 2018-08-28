Advanced search

Aretha Franklin tribute set to perform at North Somerset venue

PUBLISHED: 15:00 16 January 2019

An Aretha Franklin tribute is set to be performed at Westons Playhouse Theatre. Picture: SJB Marketing

An Aretha Franklin tribute is set to be performed at Westons Playhouse Theatre. Picture: SJB Marketing

SJB Marketing

A tribute to Aretha Franklin will be performed at the Weston Playhouse Theatre next month.

Singer and radio presenter Letitia George will headline the show – Respect To Aretha – and will perform her rendition of the Queen of soul’s music.

The show will pay tribute to American singer-songwriter Aretha Franklin, who lost her fight with pancreatic cancer last August.

Letitia, who is also a former The Voice UK contestant, will sing some of Aretha’s best-known songs, including A Natural Woman, I Say A Little Prayer and Respect.

She also presents BBC Radio Coventry’s radio show The C Word on Monday evenings.

The show will be performed at Weston’s Playhouse on February 22 at 7.30pm.

Tickets, priced £23.50, are available at www.theplayhouse.co.uk

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

New parking wardens expected to issue £120,000 in fines

North Somerset Council will hire two new parking officers who are expected to issue fines totalling £120,000

Westhaven named as one of the highest performing schools in the country

Staff and pupils at Westhaven School, celebrating as school is in the top six of most improved schools in the country. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Most Read

M&S set to close in Weston-super-Mare

M&S will close in Weston. Picture: Jamie Medwell

PHOTOS: Families flock to Weston model railway show

Callum Willcox show Oliver and Isaac around his 'N' gauge layout based on the Amiems battlefield of 1918. Weston-super-Mare model railway show at the Locking Castle Campus. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

In The Dock

North Somerset Courthouse.

New parking wardens expected to issue £120,000 in fines

North Somerset Council will hire two new parking officers who are expected to issue fines totalling £120,000

Westhaven named as one of the highest performing schools in the country

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Weston Mercury

Honours even as Worle hold high-flying Premier Division rivals Nailsea & Tickenham

Worle AFC v Nailsea & Tickenham. Picture MARK ATHERTON

Football: Five-star Weston Mendip extend winning run

Weston Mendip face the camera in new kit sponsored by PD&CL Building Services

Pensioner, 88, suffers broken nose and wrist in Weston robbery

Police have released shocking images of the victim to appeal for information.

New parking wardens expected to issue £120,000 in fines

North Somerset Council will hire two new parking officers who are expected to issue fines totalling £120,000

Rugby: Gordano get better of Yatton rivals

Action from the match between Gordano and Yatton under-15s
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists