Horrible Histories Christmas panto stops at Bath and West Showcourse

Birmingham Stage Company and Horrible Histories will stage two shows as part of a car park panto tour. Ian Tilton Photographer

Bath and West Showground will host two drive-in Christmas pantomimes this year, with a twist.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Actor Neal Foster said he was 'overwhelmed' by the response the show has received. Actor Neal Foster said he was 'overwhelmed' by the response the show has received.

Birmingham Stage Company along with Horrible Histories added the dates to their world-first theatre tour due to popular demand.

Horrible Christmas, as the name suggests, will serve a fresh, horrible, take on the traditional Christmas panto.

Horrible Christmas promises a 'twist' on traditional Christmas pantos. Horrible Christmas promises a 'twist' on traditional Christmas pantos.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and Government restrictions, audience members will watch from their cars to reduce contact with each other.

To ensure safety measures are being followed, a traffic management team will oversee the car park to make sure all vehicles are parked two metres apart.

Horrible Histories' Christmas panto will be held at Bath and West Showground on December 22. Horrible Histories' Christmas panto will be held at Bath and West Showground on December 22.

Horrible Histories actor, Neal Foster admitted he has been surprised by the level of support the show has received leading to the inclusion of both Bath and West dates.

He said: “We were overwhelmed by the response of the audience, who were delighted and relieved to see actors live on stage again.

“I was totally surprised by just how well car park theatre worked and loved the whole collective experience.”

The show will also stop at Bristol Airport a few days before reaching the Showground.

Foster added: “We can’t wait to be back on stage in cities and towns that will be crying out for a Christmas show to entertain their families.”

Bath and West chief executive, Rupert Cox, expressed his delight to stage Horrible Christmas this year but admitted it looked like Christmas might miss the venue this year.

Rupert said: “We are so happy to be part of the Horrible Histories car park panto tour.

“Pantomime is such a big part of Christmas in the UK and for a while, it looked like there would be none this year.”

Rupert also reiterated the importance of following coronavirus guidance for the performances.

He added: “It has been an incredibly difficult time for the whole events industry and everyone at the Bath and West Showground. It’s great to be able to have some festive cheer to look forward to, and we

continue to look at events we can hold in line with the current coronavirus restrictions.”

Two shows will take place at 2pm and 5pm on December 22.