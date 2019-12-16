Beauty and the Beast panto in Bath

The cast of Beauty And The Beast. Archant

One of the most beautiful fairytales of all, Beauty And The Beast, will be performed at Bath's Theatre Royal this Christmas.

The award-winning pantomime will be staged from today (Thursday) until January 12 and stars Wendi Peters, who soap fans will recognise as Cilla Battersby from Coronation Street and Cook Jenkins in Hetty Feather, as Fairy Bon-Bon, Dame extraordinaire Nick Wilton from EastEnders, plus Bath favourite and comedian Jon Monie.

This traditional family pantomime was written by Jon himself and he won Best Script at the Great British Pantomime Awards 2019 after receiving its world premiere at Blackpool Grand Theatre last Christmas. Monie also entered the record books last year when he made his 1,000th Bath pantomime performance during the run of Peter Pan.

The show boasts a cast of larger than life characters, side-splitting comedy, sumptuous costumes, fabulous scenery and a thrilling transformation scene.

For tickets, priced £9-£37.50, call the box office on 01225 448844 or visit www.theatreroyal.org.uk