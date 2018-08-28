Advanced search

Cinders – The True Story opens tonight

PUBLISHED: 14:00 24 January 2019

Bleadon Players performing Cinders The True Story, at Coronation Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

Bleadon Players performing Cinders The True Story, at Coronation Hall. Picture: MARK ATHERTON

The true story of Cinderella will be told by the Bleadon Players this week.

The amateur dramatic group will take to the stage once more today (Thursday) until Saturday for their show Cinders –The True Story.

The traditional tale is spun on its head as the group follow the story of a poor, downtrodden girl destined to work for the nasty Baroness Hardup and her two ugly daughters, Dotty and Potty.

Dreaming of escaping, Cinders meets her Hairy Godmother who transforms her into a princess for one night.

As the events of the magical evening begin to unfold, the play ensues into mania as everyone vies for Prince Charming’s hand.

The show will be on each night at 7.30pm and a matinee performance will be at 2.30pm on Saturday at the Coronation Hall.

Tickets, priced £4-8, are available from the post office, in Purn Way, on the door or from the Bleadon Players’ Facebook page.

