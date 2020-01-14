Win

WIN: Tickets to Bleadon Players' performance of Treasure Island

Bleadon Players Panto "Treasure Island." Picture: MARK ATHERTON Archant

A drama group will recreate a classic tale this week.

Bleadon Players will perform Treasure Island from Wednesday to January 25 at 7.30pm at Coronation Hall, in Coronation Road.

The Mercury has teamed up with Bleadon Players to give one reader the chance to win a family ticket to the show on Wednesday at 7.30pm, which consists of two adults and two children.

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the question below before the competition deadline of 10am on Monday.

Alternatively, send your answer along with your name, phone number, address and email address to Treasure Island competition, Weston Mercury, 32 Waterloo Street, Weston, BS23 1LW.

