WIN: Tickets to see West End show Annie in Bristol

Annie will be performed at Bristol Hippodrome. Picture: Paul Coltas Archant

A West End show will come to the South West this month, and Mercury readers will win tickets to the action.

Annie will be performed at the Hippodrome, in St Augustines Parade, from March 19-23 at 7.30pm, with additional 2.30pm performances on March 20, 21 and 23.

Set in 1930s New York during The Great Depression, brave Annie is forced to live a life of misery and torment at Miss Hannigan’s orphanage.

Determined to find her real parents, her luck changes when she is chosen to spend Christmas at the residence of famous billionaire, Oliver Warbucks.

Spiteful Miss Hannigan has other ideas and hatches a plan to spoil Annie’s search.

With its award-winning book and score, the production includes the unforgettable songs It’s The Hard Knock Life, Easy Street, I Don’t Need Anything But You and Tomorrow.

As Angie Watts in EastEnders, Anita Dobson created one of the most popular characters in television winning numerous awards.

She will portray Miss Hannigan and her West End theatre credits include Wicked, Chicago and Nancy in Frozen, for which she was nominated for an Olivier award.

Alex Bourne reprises his performance as Oliver Warbucks after playing the role in the West End, while Carolyn Maitland will once again star as Grace Farrell during the tour.

Annie ran for an extended season in the West End following a sell-out tour of the UK and Ireland in 2015 as well as a sell-out season in Toronto, in Canada, last year.

Tickets, priced from £19.50, are available at wwww.atgtickets.co.uk

The Mercury has teamed up with the Hippodrome to offer one lucky reader a pair of tickets for the show on March 19 at 7.30pm.

